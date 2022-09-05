The Vikings' new defensive coordinator Ed Donatell has been coaching football since he was a graduate assistant at Kent State in 1979. He is entering his 32nd season in the NFL. He was part of the Broncos' Super Bowl-winning staffs in the 1997 and 1998 seasons. For the past 11 years, he was a top assistant of Vic Fangio. Now 65, Donatell is with his seventh NFL team and in his fourth stint as a defensive coordinator in the league.
1990-94: Jets, defensive backs coach
1995-99: Broncos, secondary coach
2000-03: Packers, defensive coordinator
2004-06: Falcons, defensive coordinator
2007: Jets, special assistant
2009-10: Broncos, secondary coach
2011-14: 49ers, defensive backs coach
2015-18: Bears, defensive backs coach
2019-21: Broncos, defensive coordinator
2022: Vikings, defensive coordinator