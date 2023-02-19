SEATTLE — Jordan Eberle had two goals and an assist as the Seattle Kraken defeated the Detroit Red Wings 4-2 on Saturday night.

Jamie Oleksiak and Eeli Tolvanen also scored for the Kraken, and Philipp Grubauer made 20 saves.

''Incredible,'' Grubauer said of Seattle's effort. ''I think it started a couple games ago. We are doing the right things, and it's looking more like playoff hockey, where we make the right decision in that moment for the team. They're not making any selfish plays. … We've got to continue that because there is not much hockey left, and our division is pretty tight, so we need every point.''

Pius Suter and Dylan Larkin each had a goal for the Red Wings, and Ville Husso stopped 21 shots.

Eberle gave Seattle a 1-0 lead at 16:50 of the first, but Suter tied it with 16 seconds left in the period. Eberle put the Kraken ahead again early in the second with his 13th goal of the season.

''Anytime you get scored on late in the period, it can be tough and deflating a little bit, but we responded, obviously,'' Eberle said. ''We got one early in the second and then the one at the end of the second was big, too. And then early in the third. Timely goals are always key to putting teams away.''

Oleksiak made it 3-1 on a 4-on-4 situation with eight seconds left in the second, assisted by Eberle and Matty Beniers.

''We didn't execute," Detroit coach Derek Lalonde said. ''Throughout our lineup, throughout all of our areas in our game, execution was not there tonight.''

Tolvanen's goal at 4:49 of the third gave the Kraken a 4-1 lead. Larkin put the puck past Grubauer at 17:39.

Beniers finished with two assists.

''I thought we were fast,'' Beniers said. ''They came out hot in the beginning, and we were able to answer and get some momentum and come out in the second and really play well.''

The Kraken beat the Red Wings for the second time in franchise history.

''I was happy with the effort,'' Kraken coach Dave Hakstol said. ''We got off to a good start, we built a lead. We didn't manage the puck very well in the last 10 minutes, and that caused a lot of trouble for us. But (Grubauer) was good, and we got through it. We had the benefit of the lead we built in the first 50.''

NOTES: Eberle has 14 points (10 goals, four assists) in his last 12 games against Detroit. … Tolvanen's third-period goal gave him a point in each of the Kraken's past five games, setting a career high. … Detroit defenseman Filip Hronek and left wing Tyler Bertuzzi both played their 300th career game. … Saturday was Seattle's second annual Black Hockey History Night, and the Kraken wore special warmup jerseys to mark the occasion.

Red Wings: Play at Washington on Tuesday night.

Kraken: Play at San Jose on Monday.

