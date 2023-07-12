Beyoncé is bringing her Renaissance Tour to Minneapolis on July 20, and the night is going to be lit from start to finish. But before dipping into "Honey," plan to start the party early with a bite or a cocktail to make the most of the evening.

Whether looking for an upscale dining or cocktail experience, dinner so good you won't need that hot sauce in your purse or a post-show, late-night bite to keep the Queen B vibe going, there's a place nearby that delivers.

Here are some of the best restaurants near (or a short ride away) from Huntington Bank Stadium to visit before the big show.

Market at Malcolm Yards

This always-buzzing food hall in the Prospect Park neighborhood has something for everyone — including proximity to an easy bike path that leads to the stadium. Food options are crowd-pleasing, from outstanding pan pizza to smash burgers, abundant salad bowls and crackling, crisp dosas. There's also a full bar and a pour-your-own beer and wine wall. Just open a tab at the front with the host stand and then use one of their cards to pay at all the vendors. Even if it's crowded inside before the show, there are a few outdoor seats to enjoy the summer night.

501 30th Av. SE., Mpls., malcolmyards.market

Surly Brewing Co.

If you're looking for a fun night under the sun or stars, this enormous brewery has some of the prettiest green spaces in the area. Downstairs is the pub, which serves hearty fare like tacos, burgers and giant platters of fried goodies to share with friends, or vegetarian bowls with options that include smoked tofu. Upstairs has a selection of divine pizzas, thin-crusted and charred on the edges. The pro move is to grab a pizza and take it out on the lawn for a picnic of sorts. There are bars downstairs for easy access to the selection of brews and hard seltzers made onsite.

520 Malcolm Av. SE., Mpls., surlybrewing.com

O'Shaughnessy Distilling Co.

The multilevel distillery is known for its world-class whiskey program and outstanding cocktails created by food and beverage director Pip Hanson. There's lower-level bar seating along with lounging space to enjoy those adult beverages, ground-level outdoor seating with a bar, plus an upstairs bar and patio experience. (There also are gin and vodka cocktails for those who don't enjoy brown booze.) The food menu has a gastropub feel with mussels, flatbreads, sandwiches like a lobster roll as well as a roster of entrees that includes steak frites. They also take reservations if you don't want to chance it.

600 Malcolm Av. SE., Mpls., osdistilling.com

Tea House

This restaurant offers the easiest walk from dining room to stadium. It's also one of the most treasured Chinese restaurants in Minneapolis (the Star Tribune named it the best Chinese restaurant in the Twin Cities). The Szechuan dumplings are a must. In fact, it would be a fun pregame experience to order a slew of appetizers: bao, spicy fried wings, scallion pancakes and more to feast on with your crew before heading out into the night. Or go old school with a selection of classic dishes like beef and broccoli, General Tao chicken or sweet and sour.

2425 University Av. SE., Mpls., teahouseumn.com

Blue Door Pub

Burgers take center stage at this pub, the star attraction being the "blucy." These cheese-stuffed burgers — which are sometimes stuffed with other ingredients, too — are the restaurant's version of the Minneapolis classic Juicy Lucy burger. In addition to the burgers, there are always tots that come with a variety of toppings and some seriously saucy wings. Wash it all down with a cold beer.

1514 Como Av. SE., Mpls., thebdp.com

Alma

If the concert is part of a special occasion celebration, definitely grab reservations ahead of time at Alma. It's a five-minute Uber away from the stadium, and Alex Roberts' tasting-menu eatery continues to be one of the most celebrated restaurants in Minneapolis and has an exceptional wine list. (Although there's an ice-cold martini that should also receive some attention.) If fine dining isn't on the menu, the adjacent Alma Cafe recently added dinner hours. The more casual counter-service cafe features an a la carte menu that includes snacks, sandwiches, a full bar and rotating specials.

528 University Av. SE., Mpls., almampls.com

Herbst Eatery & Farm Stand

This just-opened restaurant sits just beyond the Minneapolis border into St. Paul, but it's a short, straight drive (or light-rail ride) over to the stadium. The farm-fresh menu changes nightly with an elegant array of small plates, pastas and appetizers, and the patio feels like a quiet inner-city hideaway. Plus, the bar menu serves crowd pleasers from expertly sourced wines to top-shelf cocktails and an array of low- and no-proof adult beverages. Reservations are popular, so grab one early or take a chance on the few first-come bar seats.

779 Raymond Av., St. Paul, herbstsaintpaul.com

Foxy Falafel

A Midway neighborhood gem, this casual restaurant has a menu that delivers something for everyone. The sweet interior feels intimate and casual, with counter service and a handful of sodas, beer, wine and cocktails available. The menu is budget-friendly and packed with flavor. Much of the food is gluten-free or vegetarian, with the star being the proprietary, scratch-made falafels. Don't miss the dill-dusted, fried gooey cheese curds served with honey. One bite and you'll be crazy in love.

791 Raymond Av., St. Paul, foxyfalafel.com

Urban Growler Brewing Co.

Visiting this brewery always feels a bit like an urban adventure. Tucked into a corner of St. Paul, even locals are always delighted to discover that it's just a quick ride from here to the stadium. Stop in for the locally made beer, the beer-friendly food (wraps, burgers, nachos) as well as bowls and a summer-specific watermelon salad.

2325 Endicott St., St. Paul, urbangrowlerbrewing.com

Nico's Taco Bar

If a preshow patio and margarita sounds fun, Nico's in St. Paul's St. Anthony Park neighborhood is the perfect place to go. The glorious patio is situated with views of the utterly charming neighborhood and the inside bar has the light and vibe of good times delivered (start with a margarita or mezcal drink.) Order up a slew of beautiful tacos or maybe some nachos to share with the table before hailing a ride share over to the show.

2260 Como Av., St. Paul, nicostacobar.com

Mesa Pizza

Not ready to go home? If there's a post-show rumbling of hunger, head to nearby Mesa Pizza. A late-night Dinkytown institution, giant New York-style slices of pizza are heated up to order and topped with classics like big, flat, round pepperonis or more creative options like mac and cheese, gyro meat or broccoli with Alfredo sauce. The kitchen stays open until 12:45 a.m. And if you're running late before the show, a quick slice is never a bad idea.

1323 SE. 4th St., Mpls., mesapizzamn.com