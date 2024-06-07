Black Pepper Chicken

Serves 4.

Although black pepper beef is more well-known, this dish also works really well with chicken (and is a little more economical, too). The black pepper in this stir-fry provides a lovely warmth, rather than the sometimes fiery heat of chiles. From "Kitchen Sanctuary Quick and Easy," by Nicky Corbishley (Kyle Books, 2024).

• 3 boneless, skinless chicken breasts (about 1 1/4 lb.), sliced into thin strips

• 1/4 tsp. salt

• 2 tsp. ground black pepper

• 2 tbsp. canola oil

• 1 tsp. sesame oil

• 1 large onion, peeled and thickly sliced

• 1 green bell pepper, deseeded and sliced

• 1 red bell pepper, deseeded and sliced

• 2 cloves garlic, peeled and minced

• 1 tsp. minced ginger

• 2 tbsp. cornstarch

• 2 tbsp. dark soy sauce

• 2 tbsp. oyster sauce

• 1 tbsp. Chinese rice wine or dry sherry

• 1/2 c. chicken stock

For serving:

• Prepared rice

• Green onions, chopped

Directions

Toss the chicken strips with the salt and 1 teaspoon of the black pepper.

Heat the canola and sesame oils in a wok (or large frying pan/skillet) over a high heat until hot, then add the chicken. Stir-fry the chicken for 5 minutes, moving it around the wok so it doesn't stick together, until lightly browned.

Reduce the heat to medium-high. Add the onion, peppers, garlic and ginger. Stir-fry for 3 to 4 minutes, frequently tossing everything together with a spatula, until the vegetables are just starting to soften.

While the chicken and vegetables are cooking, add the cornstarch, dark soy sauce, oyster sauce and Chinese rice wine to a small jug or bowl and stir together until the cornstarch is incorporated. Add the chicken stock and the remaining teaspoon of black pepper. Stir together to combine.

Add the sauce to the wok and stir together. Heat for 1 to 2 minutes, allowing it to come to a gentle simmer. If it looks too thick, add a splash of water. Turn off the heat.

Serve the black pepper chicken with boiled rice and a sprinkling of chopped green onions.

To make ahead: This dish reheats well (although the peppers will be softer), so if you want to get ahead you can make it, then quickly cool, cover and refrigerate for up to a day. Remove from the refrigerator 30 minutes before reheating to take the chill off it, then reheat in a wok over a medium-high heat for 5-6 minutes until piping hot throughout. Stir often to prevent it sticking and add in a good splash of water or stock to help loosen the sauce.



