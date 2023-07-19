Posset is one of those old-fashioned recipes that's almost too good to be true.

The rich custard is made of just three basic, everyday ingredients and it comes together in minutes. Heat cream, add a bit of acid — lemon, orange, grapefruit, lime juice — and a little sugar, give it some time in the refrigerator to set and voilà! No eggs, no gelatin, no fussy water bath, no tricky baking times. It is firm enough to support a crown of berries, chocolate chips or crushed nuts (or all three at once). And it's thick enough to mound on a spoon, yet lighter than any traditional custard with a flavor that is pure, tangy and bright.

The only secret is to simmer the cream a few minutes before adding the acid to thicken it slightly so it doesn't curdle. Possets are extremely adaptable and it's fun to play around with different flavors and toppings. For variety, add a little citrus zest or a shot of vanilla or almond extract to the cream while it simmers.

Our season's brilliant raspberries make the perfect match to this velvety dessert. In local farmers markets, find snappy ruby red, delicate yellow and dark purple raspberries with flavors as deep and rich as a merlot wine. Many of these raspberries are everbearing and will produce throughout the summer and into the fall. Posset is also wonderful topped with blueberries, peaches, plums, apples, pears or sweetened cranberries. Dried fruit works nicely, too.

You can make posset a few days ahead and add the final touches on at the last minute. Simple and elegant, topped with fresh raspberries, the posset is a showstopping dessert.

Raspberry Posset

Serves 4 to 6.

This easy dessert just needs a bit of time in the refrigerator to fully set before serving (at least 6 hours). The posset and the raspberry sauce both can be made a day ahead, then assembled at the last minute. From Beth Dooley.

• 2 c. heavy cream

• 1/2 c. sugar

• 2 tsp. grated lemon zest

• Pinch salt

• 1/4 c. fresh lemon juice

• 1 c. fresh raspberries, plus more for garnish

• 2 to 3 tbsp. sugar, to taste

Directions

In a medium saucepan, stir together the cream, sugar, lemon zest and salt over medium heat. Bring to a simmer, stirring to dissolve the sugar. Increase the heat and bring to a vigorous simmer until the cream thickens slightly, about 4 to 5 minutes.

Remove the pan from the stove and stir in the lemon juice and allow it to sit until cooled and a skin forms on top, about 20 to 25 minutes.

Stir the mixture and pour into individual glasses or small bowls. Refrigerate uncovered until set, about 6 hours or up to overnight.

To prepare the sauce, put the raspberries into a small saucepan, lightly crush with a fork to release the juices. Set over low heat and add the sugar, stirring until it's just dissolved. Pour through a strainer to remove the seeds. Allow to cool before storing in a covered container in the refrigerator.

Serve the posset with a swirl of the raspberry sauce and garnished with fresh berries.

Beth Dooley is the author of "The Perennial Kitchen." Find her at bethdooleyskitchen.com.