MIAMI — Emoni Bates had 26 points in Eastern Michigan's 80-68 win over Florida International on Wednesday night.

Bates also had eight rebounds for the Eagles (2-6). Noah Farrakhan scored 25 points, going 11 of 18 (1 for 3 from distance). Tyson Acuff recorded 13 points and shot 5 for 11, including 2 for 6 from beyond the arc. The Eagles broke a six-game losing streak.

Dashon Gittens finished with 14 points and two steals for the Panthers (4-3). Arturo Dean added 14 points and John Williams Jr. had 13 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.