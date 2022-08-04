Duluth area: The panfish bite has been exceedingly good on area inland lakes and walleye activity, too, especially in depths of 12 to 25 feet. Anglers on the St. Louis River are having success finding catfish, northerns and walleyes.

Bemidji area: The walleye bite on area lakes has improved, with Blackduck Lake, the Cass Lake chain and Lake Bemidji among the area lakes producing. Anglers continue to find good bass and northern activity. Bass are on the deep weedlines and good-sized northerns are getting pulled from the deep weed edges. Bluegills and crappies also have been active.

Lake Mille Lacs: Smallmouth bass and walleye fishing on the lake continues to be good and is expected to remain good for the next couple of weeks. Smallmouth bass are being found in depths of 4 to 18 feet, especially before 11 a.m. and after 3 p.m. Walleyes are being found in depths of 24 to 32 feet. The walleye season is catch-and-release through the end of August. The one-fish walleye limit resumes Sept. 1 and runs through Nov. 30.

Moorhead area: Fishing has been good on the Red River, with its water level at 14.91 feet as of Wednesday evening. Catfish have been coming from midriver holes but have begun to move to the outside bends in faster waters. Catfish have been responding to a variety of baits, and the catfish bite is expect to remain good at least the next month.

Mississippi River: Fishing on the river in the Lake Pepin area continues to be good, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. Anglers are finding good bass, panfish, sauger and walleye activity.

Otter Tail County area: Anglers are finding walleye activity on the edges of weeds on area lakes and are using a variety of bait for success. Large schools of bluegills are being found on area lakes in depths of 18 to 24 feet.