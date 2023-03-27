The girl known as Victim A in Anton Lazzaro's federal child sex trafficking case told jurors Monday in Minneapolis that she would try to disassociate as he had sex with her, something during which he frequently commented on her young age and body.

"He would always tell me that I was his favorite because I have such a childlike body," she testified, noting that she was 16 and barely weighed 90 pounds when she was paid for sex multiple times with Lazzaro in 2020.

Victim A's testimony started the second week of trial for Lazzaro, who is charged with conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of a minor and five counts of sex trafficking. Jurors later heard from another alleged victim — Victim E — who said she first met Lazzaro at the Mall of America, where he purchased her a $1,400 Prada purse. Two of her friends shadowed the pair to make sure the 16-year-old girl was safe. One of those two friends also later became an alleged victim and was expected to testify Monday.

Now 19, Victim A said she met Lazzaro alongside her best friend at the time, Gisela Castro Medina, after the two created profiles on a "sugar daddy" dating website. She said he first sent the girls $50 in exchange for a photo of their faces in May 2020 before inviting them to his Hotel Ivy condominium in Minneapolis the next day.

There, she testified, Lazzaro served the girls alcohol and gave them money to remove their clothes. They later took turns having sex, she said, with Disney movies playing in the living room and McDonald's Happy Meals served later. During their second visit, Victim A said she overheard Lazzaro ask Castro Medina to start recruiting other young girls for him to pay for sex.

Castro Medina was charged alongside Lazzaro in August 2021 and has since pleaded guilty to conspiracy and obstruction charges. She testified against Lazzaro during a full day on the witness stand last week.

Victim A on Monday told jurors she left residential outpatient treatment while living with her parents in Duluth to go live with Castro Medina, then 18, in spring 2020. She said that she received treatment for drug addiction and mental health, something with which she still struggles today.

Victim A testified that she and Castro Medina opened up to Tony, as they knew Lazzaro, sharing stories about their struggles with addiction and abuse as they all got to know each other on his couch that first night.

"He said you girls are too young to be going through all that, and then he poured us liquor," Victim A testified.

Lazzaro, now 32, at times grew visibly agitated during Victim A's testimony, shifting in his chair and muttering to his attorneys.

Through her testimony, Victim A walked jurors through the dissolution of her friendship with Castro Medina as their relationship became more transactional. As Victim A started seeing Lazzaro alone for sex, he sent her home with two envelopes of money — the most of which went to Castro Medina.

At one point, Castro Medina remarked that she felt like she was "pimping" her friend out.

"Well you are," Victim A recalled saying.

During sex, Victim A testified, Lazzaro would tell her that "Daddy was going to take care of everything."

"The money is going to take care of everything," she recounted on Monday. "I'm not going to have to worry about being homeless."

"Who's Daddy?" Assistant U.S. Attorney Melinda Williams asked

"That's what Tony called himself," Victim A replied. "Nobody else called him that though."

When she tried to close her eyes or turn away from the large mirror hanging above the bed, Victim A said, Lazzaro would grow angry and reposition her. She also said Monday that he wanted to make pornography with her but couldn't legally do so because she was a minor.

Victim A later threatened to report Lazzaro to police if he did not give her the money that had been going to Castro Medina instead, demanding $900.

Prosecutors have said Lazzaro later sent the girl and her parents a non-disclosure agreement that they refused to sign. Instead, they reported Lazzaro and Castro Medina to West Hennepin Police at the same time Victim A was being questioned about vandalizing a car owned by Castro Medina's boyfriend.

Victim A and her parents are now also suing Lazzaro and the West Hennepin Police Department.

Some of the day's most heated testimony came during cross-examination of Victim A by Thomas Beito, an attorney for Lazzaro. Beito dug deeper into Victim A's history of drug abuse while at multiple points sought to illustrate that Victim A could not be controlled by anyone.

Beito took issue with Victim A's account of why Castro Medina later kicked Victim A out of her home. He suggested it was over Victim A's drug abuse, while Williams later showed jurors statements to investigators from Victim A that she was kicked out because she refused to see Lazzaro.

Beito zeroed in on the timing of Victim A's first allegations of sex trafficking, and alleged that she tried to blackmail him into giving her money to not talk to police.

Williams later showed jurors a Snapchat exchange between Victim A and Lazzaro in which Lazzaro offered to pay $2,000 for Victim A to also "leave Gisela alone as well."

Prosecutors have said that they expect to wrap up their case on Tuesday.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to startribune.com for more updates.