Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox (91) picked up a Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) fumble in the third quarter.

— Jerry Holt, Star Tribune

Fumbling Vikings lose to Eagles 34-28 as injuries, turnovers take their toll

September 15, 2023 - 12:27 AM

The Vikings lost four fumbles and had to sideline starters who tried to play despite their injuries. The Vikings fell behind 27-7 in the third quarter before rallying in the fourth.

Vikings' giveaways hurt. But the takeaway from Philadelphia: offensive line might sink season

September 14, 2023 - 11:23 PM

Four fumbles cost the Vikings in their 34-28 loss to the Eagles. But the bigger picture is that injuries and poor play on the offensive line could cost them the season.

For Vikings, another batch of injuries increases pain of loss to Eagles

With backup center Austin Schlottmann (65) unable to protect Kirk Cousins, Eagles defensive tackle Jordan Davis sacked the Vikings QB in the first quarter Thursday.

— Jerry Holt, Star Tribune

September 15, 2023 - 12:27 AM

The Vikings medical staff was busy after the 34-28 loss to the Eagles, a

Five Extra Points: Boos banished, Bulldogs and a big night that didn't happen

Brandon Powell fumbled a punt return in the first quarter that the Eagles recovered.

— Carlos Gonzalez, Star Tribune

September 15, 2023 - 12:20 AM

The Vikings loss to the Eagles featured things to second guess, a missed opportunity for a special teams player and Eagles fans not getting to engage in one of their favorite pastimes.

Three keys in the Vikings' 34-28 loss against the Eagles

Eagles running back D’Andre Swift rushed for 175 yards on 28 carries Thursday night.

— Carlos Gonzalez, Star Tribune

September 14, 2023 - 11:05 PM

Philadelphia ground down the Vikings with 259 rushing yards, led by former Lion D'Andre Swift.

Mark Craig's Week 2 NFL picks: Can Vikings win? Can Packers cover?

Jordan Love and the Packers have a shot at starting 2-0 on the season — but can they cover the spread vs. the Falcons?

— Nam Y. Huh, Associated Press

September 14, 2023 - 10:22 AM

After Week 1 where Cincinnati, Buffalo and Kansas City finished 0-3 while Baker Mayfield, Sam Howell and Jordan Love went 3-0, it's time for some more picks.