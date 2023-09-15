The Vikings lost four fumbles and had to sideline starters who tried to play despite their injuries. The Vikings fell behind 27-7 in the third quarter before rallying in the fourth.

Vikings' giveaways hurt. But the takeaway from Philadelphia: offensive line might sink season Four fumbles cost the Vikings in their 34-28 loss to the Eagles. But the bigger picture is that injuries and poor play on the offensive line could cost them the season.