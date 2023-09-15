Fumbling Vikings lose to Eagles 34-28 as injuries, turnovers take their toll
The Vikings lost four fumbles and had to sideline starters who tried to play despite their injuries. The Vikings fell behind 27-7 in the third quarter before rallying in the fourth.
Vikings' giveaways hurt. But the takeaway from Philadelphia: offensive line might sink season
Four fumbles cost the Vikings in their 34-28 loss to the Eagles. But the bigger picture is that injuries and poor play on the offensive line could cost them the season.
For Vikings, another batch of injuries increases pain of loss to Eagles
The Vikings medical staff was busy after the 34-28 loss to the Eagles, a
Five Extra Points: Boos banished, Bulldogs and a big night that didn't happen
The Vikings loss to the Eagles featured things to second guess, a missed opportunity for a special teams player and Eagles fans not getting to engage in one of their favorite pastimes.
Three keys in the Vikings' 34-28 loss against the Eagles
Philadelphia ground down the Vikings with 259 rushing yards, led by former Lion D'Andre Swift.
Mark Craig's Week 2 NFL picks: Can Vikings win? Can Packers cover?
After Week 1 where Cincinnati, Buffalo and Kansas City finished 0-3 while Baker Mayfield, Sam Howell and Jordan Love went 3-0, it's time for some more picks.