Eagan police say they continue to search for Bryce Borca, 23, who disappeared seven weeks ago.

Borca was reported missing on Oct. 30 in the area of Yankee Doodle Rd. and Terminal Dr. A search of the area began on Oct. 31 with the help of some 250 volunteers, but Borca was not located, Eagan police said

"The investigation has included an extensive search of over 1,000 acres in coordination with state and federal officials," the department said in a statement posted on Facebook Thursday.

Borca's family also issued a statement through Eagan Police. "We would like to thank the countless people who have come forward to assist us in our effort to bring Bryce home," the family said. "We ask for your continued support in providing any information that could assist in locating Bryce."

The family described him as "an incredibly kind and thoughtful young man who has touched so many with his selflessness and loyalty."