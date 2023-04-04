An Eagan police officer injured in a crash while responding to a call last month has been released from the hospital.

Kade Eggum had been in the hospital since the March 14 crash, but on Sunday was allowed to go home where he will continue his recovery, Eagan Police Chief Roger New said.

Eggum was responding to a medical emergency and had his squad's emergency lights activated when he collided with a semitrailer truck in the northbound lanes of Interstate 35E near Yankee Doodle Road in Eagan about 5:10 a.m., the Minnesota State Patrol said.

Eggum, 22, was taken to Regions Hospital in St. Paul following the crash, which also involved a third vehicle. Neither the semi driver nor the driver of the other vehicle were hurt, the patrol said.

Eggum had entered I-35E at Pilot Knob Road and was attempting to make a U-Turn through the median when he collided with a semi also heading north. The impact severely damaged the squad on the driver's side and pushed the vehicle into the center median, the State Patrol said.

"Officer Eggum's family continues to express their appreciation for all the support during these difficult times," New said.