The upcoming Broadway season on Hennepin Avenue in Minneapolis will be a homecoming of sorts for two of the shows.

"Girl From the North Country," the previously announced musical that Irish playwright Conor McPherson built around the songs of Bob Dylan and that also is being made into a feature film starring Oscar winner Olivia Colman, Woody Harrelson and singer Chloe Bailey, launches its national tour in Minneapolis.

No word yet on casting for "North Country," which runs Oct. 8-14 and also kicks off a touring Broadway season that includes the return of "The Lion King" to the Orpheum Theatre where it premiered in 1997 before becoming a global juggernaut. Simba, Scar and other characters strut their stuff in this Hamlet on the African plains March 27-April 28, 2024.

The 2023-'24 touring Broadway season has other classic titles. The celebrated production of "Company," the 1970 Stephen Sondheim-George Furth musical whose revival won five Tonys, checks in for a week (Nov. 14-19). Ditto "Funny Girl," the venerable Jule Styne and Bob Merrill show that has an updated book by Harvey Fierstein (Jan. 16-21, 2024).

The stage adaptation of "Mrs. Doubtfire" has a weeklong engagement at the holidays (Dec. 19-24). And "Clue," the murder mystery based on the 1985 film and the Hasbro game, gets a turn Feb. 27-March 3, 2024.

The Hennepin Theatre Trust's season concludes with "MJ the Musical," about Michael Jackson's life and music as he is about to launch the Dangerous tour (May 14-26, 2024).

Two fan favorites — "Disney's Aladdin" (Dec. 5-10) and "Mamma Mia!" (Feb. 6-11, 2024) — also are returning to the Orpheum. Both are sold separately from the theater's seven-show subscription packages that begin at $299. 1-800-859-7469, HennepinTheatreTrust.org or in person at the State Theatre box office, 805 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls.