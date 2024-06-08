ST. LOUIS — Dylan Carlson drove in his first three runs of the season to help the St. Louis Cardinals rebound from relinquishing a four-run lead to beat the Colorado Rockies 8-5 on Friday night.

Carlson stroked a two-run double down the right field line off Matt Carasiti (0-1) after Brendan Donovan put the Cardinals ahead with an RBI single up the middle in the eighth inning. Carlson, who went 2 for 4, also hit a run-scoring single in the sixth to tie it at 5 for his first RBI in 57 plate appearances this season.

John King, Andrew Kittredge and JoJo Romero (3-1) each tossed a scoreless inning of relief before Ryan Helsley pitched a perfect ninth for his major league-leading 21st save of the season.

Cardinals starter Lance Lynn allowed four runs and six hits with two walks and struck out six in four innings.

Ryan McMahon doubled off Kyle Leahy (1-2) to lead off the fifth and scored on Alan Trejo's single to put Colorado ahead 5-4.

Toglia tied it at 4 when his three-run triple down the right field line turned into a Little League grand slam when second baseman Nolan Gorman's relay throw evaded third baseman Nolan Arenado in the top of the fourth for an error that allowed Toglia to score.

Rockies second baseman Brendan Rodgers left earlier in the inning after noticeably limping as he reached first base while legging out a fielder's choice. Trejo pinch ran for Rodgers and remained in the game at second.

Rockies starter Austin Gomber allowed four runs and six hits in the first two innings, but followed that with three perfect innings.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Rockies: OF Nolan Jones (lower back strain) batted second and started in left field Friday night at Sacramento for Triple-A Albuquerque on a rehabilitation assignment. It was Jones' first start in the field after serving as Albuquerque's designated hitter in his four previous games.

Cardinals: C Willson Contreras (left arm fracture) caught a bullpen session and will begin hitting activities Saturday after being cleared by the club's medical staff.

UP NEXT

Rockies RHP Ryan Feltner (1-5, 6.22 ERA) faces Cardinals RHP Kyle Gibson (4-2, 3.69 ERA) Saturday.

___

