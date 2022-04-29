TAMPA, Fla. — Dylan Bundy's stint with the Twins has gotten off to a great start. The veteran right hander is 3-0 with a 0.59 ERA, and will take the ball tonight as the Twins start a three-game series against the Rays (6:10 p.m., Ch. 23).

The Twins have won seven in a row.

Former Cy Young Award winner Corey Kluber (0-1, 3.68) is on the mound for Tampa Bay.

Catcher Gary Sanchez returns to the Twins lineup after an abdominal strain, and Byron Buxton will be the DH with Nick Gordon in center field.

First baseman Miguel Sano (knee) is still out.

TWINS LINEUP

Byron Buxton, DH

Luis Arraez, 1B

Carlos Correa, SS

Jorge Polanco, 2B

Max Kepler, RF

Gio Urshela, 3B

Trevor Larnach, LF

Gary Sanchez, C

Nick Gordon, CF

RAYS LINEUP

Brandon Lowe, 2B

Wander Franco, SS

Yandy Diaz, DH

Josh Lowe, DH

Randy Arozarena, LF

Kevin Kiermaier, CF

Mike Zunino, C

Brett Phillips, RF

Taylor Walls, 3B