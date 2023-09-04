THE HAGUE, Netherlands — Hanke Bruins Slot, a veteran who served with the Dutch military in Afghanistan, is to become the Netherlands' new foreign minister. She will replace Wopke Hoekstra, who is in line to become a European Union commissioner.

Bruins Slot has been interior minister in the caretaker administration of outgoing Prime Minister Mark Rutte that will remain in power until a new coalition is formed after a general election on Nov. 22. Polls suggest her party will suffer a heavy defeat in the election.

Her Christian Democrat Appeal party put her forward Monday and the appointment was expected to be confirmed later in the day.

''As an Afghanistan veteran and the secretary of state in charge of (military) intelligence and security, Hanke is more than qualified to make this move to the Foreign Ministry,'' Christian Democrat leader Henri Bontenbal said in a statement.

As foreign minister, Bruins Slot will be closely involved in the Netherlands' support for Ukraine.

Hoekstra quit after the government nominated him to take up the Netherlands' seat on the EU's executive commission. He is expected to be appointed to replace the commission's climate czar, Frans Timmermans, who is returning to Dutch politics to lead a unified center left bloc of two parties in the election.