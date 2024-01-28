Tap the bookmark to save this article.

DETROIT — Jalen Duren had 22 points and a career-high 21 rebounds as the Detroit Pistons ended the Oklahoma City Thunder's five-game winning streak with a comfortable 120-104 victory on Sunday.

Duren's performance included a career-high nine of Detroit's 15 offensive rebounds.

Jaden Ivey added 19 points for the Pistons, who played without leading scorer Cade Cunningham, who was a late scratch for what the team termed ''injury management.'' Cunningham returned from a knee injury on Saturday.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 31 points and Jalen Williams added 20.

Detroit lead 81-67 early in the third quarter, but Gilgeous-Alexander scored the next seven points. The Thunder got as close as 90-86 before Ivey hit back-to-back jumpers to start a 10-0 run.

The Pistons led 100-87 going into the fourth and kept hitting 3-pointers at key moments down the stretch.

The Thunder shot 56.5% from the floor in the first half, but still trailed 70-61. The Pistons had a 9-2 edge in offensive rebounds and only committed one turnover.

UP NEXT

Thunder: Host the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday

Pistons: At the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday