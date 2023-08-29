MUSIC

Duran Duran

The MTV favorites from England were supposed to kick off their North American tour last year at Treasure Island Resort & Casino amphitheater, but thunderstorms canceled the show at the last minute. So, Simon Le Bon and company, inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in November, will make their belated Minnesota appearance on the Future Past World Tour. Fresh from playing the revered Red Rocks in Colorado, Duran Duran promises new material from 2021's return-to-form "Future Past" as well as classics like "Hungry Like the Wolf." Opening are Brit band Bastille, known for "Pompeii" and "Happier," and longtime Duran Duran associate Nile Rodgers & Chic, reprising disco hits including "Le Freak." (7 p.m. Thu. 31, State Fair grandstand, $77-$197, etix.com)

JON BREAM

Jonas Brothers

After a six-year hiatus, this boy band of brothers somehow managed to make a major comeback in 2019. They brought fans back with the chart-topping "Sucker" from "Happiness Begins." And the hits kept on coming with "Cool," "Only Human" and "Leave Before You Love Me" (with Marshmello). This year, the Jo Bros offered their second comeback effort, "The Album," featuring the single "Waffle House," which isn't about a specific restaurant chain. Kevin, Joe and Nick may be all grown up with wives and kids, but they'll still revisit heyday hits like "That's Just the Way We Roll." (7 p.m. Fri., State Fair grandstand, $77-$207, obstructed view available, etix.com)

J.B.

The Hold Steady

After blowing through just about every other outdoor Twin Cities music venue — including Surly Field, the so-called "Cabooze Plaza" and even the long-gone Midway Stadium with their heroes the Replacements — locally storied frontman Craig Finn and his New York-based barroom-grime rock band are finally taking over the fair grandstan,d marking their 20th anniversary and excellent new album, "The Price of Progress." They're doing it in grand fashion, too, pairing up with another Minnesota expat who heavily influenced them, Bob Mould of Hüsker Dü fame and his long-cemented, high-velocity trio. They also got veteran Minneapolis punk quartet Dillinger Four to play a rare-of-late set as openers. (7 p.m. Sat., State Fair grandstand, $22-$37, eTix.com)

CHRIS RIEMENSCHNEIDER

A Tribute to Shania Twain

Especially after the Canadian country-pop queen herself touched down in town again in May, her Twin Cities fan base has been revitalized via a surprisingly young, hip and diverse audience. Those same traits define the acts taking part in this almost-annual tribute led by the house band A Little Too Short to Be Stormtroopers and dramatic local singers such as Jaedyn James, Faith Boblett, Leslie Vincent, Laura Hugo and Jillian Rae. Proceeds benefit women's reproductive rights. And did we mention there'll be line dancing? (8:30 p.m. Fri., Turf Club, 1601 W. University Av., St. Paul, $15, axs.com)

C.R.

The Singers

Among the state's plethora of choirs, conductor Matthew Culloton's group might be the consummate chamber choir. Its approximately three dozen voices make for some mighty absorbing listening, most of its music being newer works. You're invited to join them for a cruise up and down the Mississippi on the Anson Northrup Riverboat that will feature appetizers, a cash bar and some sumptuous harmonies. And, lest the weather not cooperate, the boat has an air-conditioned interior. (6:30 p.m. Wed., Harriet Island, 205 Dr. Justus Ohage Blvd., St. Paul, $15-$50; singersmca.org)

ROB HUBBARD

Opera at the fair

If all the overstimulation that the Minnesota State Fair can offer proves a bit much, consider stopping by the Minnesota Public Radio booth for something a little more intimate. There, Minnesota Opera's group of resident artists will sing arias, duets and perhaps a full-blown quartet. It's quite a gifted group, judging from the outstanding performances they offered last season, particularly in the company's terrific production of George Frideric Handel's "Rinaldo." (Noon Thu., Camp MPR, Judson and Nelson streets, Falcon Heights, free with fair admission; mpr.org/statefair)

R.H.

DANCE

Minnesota State Fair

The last weekend of the State Fair boasts an infusion of Latinx culture, with ancient and classical dance forms taking center stage. On Saturday, radio station La Raza hosts a festival celebrating Latin American cultures at Dan Patch Park stage from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Among the performing groups are the Aztec dance troupe Kalpulli Yaocenoxtli (whose name translates to warriors of the first cactus flower). Then on Sunday and Monday, another Minneapolis-based traditional Aztec dance group, Mexica Yolotl (means Mexican heart) will take the stage at 3:30, 4:30, 5:30 and 6:30 p.m. at the West End Market. To round out the Latin American-rooted dance weekend, the Minnesota Tango Society performs Monday at the Cosgrove Stage at 3:30,, 4:30 and 5:30: p.m. (All are free, mnstatefair.org)

SHEILA REGAN

ART

Last chance: 'Pacita Abad'

Filipina American artist Pacita Abad's first survey at the Walker Art Center closes on Sunday. The exhibition showcases more than 100 works of art, most of which have never been seen in the United States. Abad is best known for her signature trapuntos — quilted paintings made by stitching and stuffing canvases rather than stretching them over wooden frames. This show touches on the immigrant experience, refugee crisis, masks, spirits, abstraction and public art. Everything Abad made bursts with color. (Ends Sept. 3. 725 Vineland Place, Mpls., $2-$15, free for members and kids 18 & under. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wed., Fri.-Sun. 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Thu., walkerart.org or 612-375-7600)

ALICIA ELER

'Banned'

It's 2023 and books are still being banned or censored across the United States. According to PEN America, some of the most frequently banned books of the 2022-23 U.S. school year included "Gender Queer: A Memoir" by Maia Kobabe and "The Handmaid's Tale: A Graphic Novel" by Margaret Atwood and Renée Nault. This group exhibition at Traffic Zone Gallery considers the banned book through artistic interpretations. A book lay open, its pages shredded. Books hang on chains from the ceiling. Books on the wall become targets with arrows nailed into them. Participating artists include Harriet Bart, Vesna Kittelson, CB Sherlock and others. (Ends Sept. 8. 250 3rd Av. N., Mpls., free, hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Sat.-Sun., trafficzoneart.com)

A.E.

FAMILY

'Bluey's Big Play'

The Heeler family goes from the small screen to the stage with a new theatrical adaptation of the award-winning children's series. Creator Joe Brumm has new adventures in store for Bluey and her family using puppets to portray the canine family. Join Bluey and her sister Bingo as they coerce their dad into an active day of play and music instead of the relaxing one he had planned. The show has an optional add-on meet-and-greet/photo opportunity for a VIP experience after the show. (11 a.m., 3 & 6 p.m. Sat.-Sun., State Theatre, 805 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls., $33.75-$76.75, hennepintheatretrust.org)