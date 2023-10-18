In three suburbs that approved zoning changes to allow more duplexes over the last two years, residents worried their neighborhoods would soon be overrun with duplexes, poorly-maintained rental houses and too many cars. But all three cities have seen a slow start to these developments with just a handful of proposals and none under construction yet.

Roseville, Richfield and Bloomington approved zoning over the last two years to allow more duplexes, smaller garages and smaller lots — all aimed at slowly creating more density and more affordable homes. But while neighbors feared rapid change, there have been only a handful proposals so far, many involving city-owned land or other public intervention.

"This was unlikely to happen on its own at least at first," said Julie Urban, Richfield's assistant community development director.

When Richfield sold two pieces of city property this summer, Urban said, the city noted a preference for buyers who would build duplexes.

Urban said both buyers intend to build duplexes, and live in them with members of their extended families in the second unit.

Neighbors who attended city meetings about the duplexes were concerned about preserving trees, and worried about having a neglected rental house in their neighborhood.

"There's always some fear about is it going to become a rental property," Urban said. "I think they equate rental property with poorly-maintained."

When zoning changes were proposed in Bloomington in late 2022, the idea of more density and rental homes made some nervous. Residents of a west Bloomington neighborhood mobilized to speak for hours at city meetings, and even hired a land-use attorney to draft an alternate proposal. But Bloomington's city council passed the changes, allowing for smaller minimum lot sizes and make it easier to get duplexes approved.

So far, two projects have started moving through the permitting process, said Bloomington planning manager Glen Markegard.

One project will be on Overlook Drive, where some of the city's larges houses look out on the Minnesota River valley. Earlier this month, Bloomington agreed to sell what had been a city-owned single-family house on Park Avenue in east Bloomington near Valley View Middle School to a nonprofit developer.

The zoning changes mean that Park Avenue lot can be halved. The developer has proposed each half get a single-family house, and an accessory dwelling unit or guesthouse.

Urban said the proposals so far have been promising, but expects future duplex development to be more difficult without help from the city, in the form of low-cost lots.

Cities used to be more able to buy run-down houses to sell to developers, Urban said, but house-flipping has sharpened competition for most inexpensive houses.

"Now anybody will buy a crappy home, put some lipstick on it and flip it," Urban said. "So it gets harder and harder to find those opportunities."

In Roseville, where zoning changes were approved in 2021, one major duplex development has stalled.

A year ago, Roseville approved a development that would have seen two single-family homes torn down to make way for three twin homes and a smaller single-family house — a total of seven homes on newly-subdivided lots.

Roseville's 2021 zoning changes opened the door for that proposal, and neighbors worried about what it would mean for the community they prized for big yards and relative quiet.

But the development has stalled, and the developer could not be reached for comment. Roseville has not so much as issued demolition permits for the two houses.