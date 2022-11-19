Tap the bookmark to save this article.

BOONE, N.C. — Devon Dunn's 18 points helped Campbell defeat Appalachian State 63-58 on Friday night.

Dunn shot 7 for 11, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc for the Fighting Camels (2-1). Jesus Carralero scored 11 points while shooting 5 for 10, and added seven rebounds.

The Mountaineers (3-1) were led by Donovan Gregory, who recorded 21 points, seven rebounds and four assists. CJ Huntley added 12 points and seven rebounds for Appalachian State.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. Campbell squares off against SE Louisiana and Appalachian State hosts Kennesaw State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.