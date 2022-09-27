Daniel Durant channeled the Hollywood era of Elvis — from dark shapely sideburns to frisky hips — during Monday's episode of "Dancing with the Stars" earning raves from the judges and a chance to dance another week.

The Duluth actor wore a plum suit and tie, twisted his face into the King's sneer, and performed a jive to the song "King Creole" alongside partner Britt Stewart. He closed with a knee-slide toward the camera as confetti fell around him.

Durant kept his face as active as his feet during the fast-paced choreography. The judges noticed.

"You were in character from start to finish," said judge Derek Hough. "It was so captivating watching you."

Teresa Giudice of "Real Housewives of New Jersey" was eliminated from the competition.

Judge Bruno Tonioli credited Durant with strength and for the way he created sculpted shapes with his body.

"Long live the King," Tonioli said.

Durant told co-host Alfonso Ribeiro that the past week of rehearsals was frustrating and challenging. He said Stewart believed in him and was patient — and that he was proud of how he danced.

"Jive is so hard and so fast and I can't hear anything," Durant said.

The camera panned to the audience where his "CODA" castmates Marlee Matlin, who danced in Season 6, and Troy Kotsur cheered him on. Matlin commented that she would be in the crowd in the comments of an Instagram Live that Durant, his American Sign Language interpreter Gabe Gomez and Stewart did days ago on social media.

Next week's theme is "60 Years of James Bond."

Durant had a strong start to the competition last week. He tangoed in a blaze of bright green to "Barbra Streisand" by Duck Sauce — a song with bass he felt through his body the first time he heard it at a club, he said.