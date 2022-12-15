DULUTH — Duluth Area Chamber of Commerce president Matthew Baumgartner pleaded not guilty earlier this week to two charges related to driving while intoxicated after he was found "nodding off in his vehicle" with an open container of vodka after running through the gate at the downtown Medical District Parking Ramp in September.

Baumgartner's blood alcohol content, according to a blood-draw analyzed by Minnesota's Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, was .295 — far exceeding the state's legal limit of .08.

According to the criminal complaint, authorities responded to a call on September 20 that a driver had driven his Nissan Pathfinder through the gate at a downtown parking ramp and was nodding off in the vehicle. Baumgartner, 39, was described as having the smell of alcohol on his breath, could barely open his eyes and was unable to speak.

Baumgartner has led the local chamber since the summer of 2021 — replacing longtime president David Ross, who was in the role for 24 years. Before that, he spent 15 years with Grandma's Restaurant Co., where he was the general manager and director of government affairs.

Aaron Kelly, chairman of the Chamber's board of directors, declined to comment on Baumgartner's case because it is a confidential personnel issue. Kelly said he found out about the charges on October 24, though he knew that Baumgartner had taken personal leave from his position. Baumgartner told a local television station that he spent some time at Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation and was able to get help and address work-life balance.

Baumgartner said he would be sending a statement out to chamber members today.

The board's executive committee is expected to meet about Baumgartner, but that meeting has not yet been set, according to Kelly.

Baumgartner's next hearing is scheduled for January 13, 2023.

Baumgartner is at the center of the recent firing of high-profile chamber staffer Martha Bremer, who questioned the recent quiet hiring of Daniel Fanning to lead the organization's new foundation. Bremer, who was in charge of Fuse and Leadership Duluth, has secured legal counsel and plans to file a whistleblower lawsuit against the chamber.