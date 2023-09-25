Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

DULUTH — Scattered showers and storms are expected to last into Tuesday in northeastern Minnesota, though the heavy weekend rain that wiped out roads and caused creeks to rage has passed.

This past weekend was the wettest three-day period since Duluth's historic and devastating June 2012 flood that caused massive sinkholes and allowed a polar bear and two seals to briefly escape from the Lake Superior Zoo.

The Duluth Airport recorded 4.95 inches of rain as of Monday morning.

The Duluth branch of the National Weather Service expects a maximum of a 1.5 inches Monday between Duluth and Two Harbors. Most of the rain will shift south to Carlton, Aitkin and Pine Counties and the potential for localized flooding was characterized as low, according to the National Weather Service.

Several roads were closed in Duluth and St. Louis County on Sunday, including Mall Drive where rainwater covered the road. There were reports of dislodged manhole covers. Four sanitary sewer lift stations had overflow, but that had begun to recede by the end of the day.

The flooding advisory had been lifted by Sunday evening.

Many of the roads that had closed Sunday had reopened by Monday morning, according to meteorologist Bryan Howell. The National Weather Service is still interested in hearing about heavy damage and rainfall reports, he said.

There is high risk of rip currents today.