DULUTH — Duluth Mayor Emily Larson announced a 30-day mask mandate Thursday, as COVID-19 cases fueled by the omicron variant rise in northeastern Minnesota.

Larson declared a local state of emergency, directing face coverings in public, indoor places for everyone age 5 and older, with some exceptions. The mandate begins at 5 p.m. Jan. 14 and ends at 5 p.m. Feb. 12.

The City Council rejected an emergency mandate at its Monday meeting, instead throwing support behind Larson's existing ability to declare an emergency.

Larson was joined at a Thursday press conference by local health care leaders and public health officials from St. Louis County.

"We thank Mayor Larson for taking this very important step. This mandate will save lives," said Dr. Jon Pryor, president of Essentia Health's East Market. "Masks slow the transmission of COVID-19 and therefore ease the strain on health care resources, which are stretched dangerously thin. Our employees, many of whom are physically and emotionally exhausted from working tirelessly throughout this pandemic, are grateful for the mayor's announcement."

Public places include businesses, churches, and any place the public can enter. And like the previous mask mandate, which ended last spring, the mandate doesn't apply to actively eating and drinking in restaurants. It also doesn't apply in areas of businesses not open to the public, as long as social distancing is maintained, or to law enforcement and first responders if it interferes with safety. It also doesn't apply to child-care settings. Violations could result in warning letters, fines and ultimately, criminal prosecution for trespassing.

Duluth's mandate comes on the heels of mandates in several other cities in the state, including Minneapolis, St. Paul, Golden Valley and Hopkins.

