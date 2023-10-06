DULUTH - A 78-year-old Duluth man is dead after the minivan he was riding in was hit by a flatbed truck Friday morning in Rice Lake near Duluth, according to the St. Louis County sheriff's department.

Paul Larson was pronounced dead at the scene. The minivan's driver, Jason Larson, 42, was taken by ambulance to Essentia Health with serious injuries. The truck driver was not injured in the accident.

The minivan was attempting a U-turn on Martin Road when it was hit by the truck on the driver's side, according to the sheriff's department. The incident is still under investigation.