DULUTH — Steve Hanke will replace retiring judge Michael Cuzzo in Minnesota's Sixth Judicial District — an appointment that covers counties in northeastern Minnesota, Gov. Tim Walz announced Thursday.

Hanke, an attorney for the City of Duluth who practices civil law and prosecutes criminal matters, will be chambered in Two Harbors and Grand Marais. He is an adjunct professor at the University of Wisconsin-Superior and volunteers as a high school mock trial judge.

"His dedication to serving his community and commitment to finding creative solutions to challenging issues makes me confident that he will be an excellent jurist for Lake and Cook counties," Walz said in a news release.

Cuzzo, who retired earlier this month, served as a judge in this district since 2011.

Candidates recommended by the Commission on Judicial Selection to fill the vacancy included Cook County Attorney Molly Hicken and Tyson Smith, a managing attorney at Smith Law in Grand Marais.