Daniel Durant made his "Dancing with the Stars" debut in a fluorescent green suit Monday night, dancing a tango to "Barbra Streisand" by Duck Sauce — a song he picked for the way he felt the bass all through his body the first time it played while he was at a club.

Durant was suave and James Bonds-ian in his choreography alongside professional partner Britt Stewart and struck a pose at the end of the song — arm in the air making the American Sign Language sign for "I love you." He is the third deaf celebrity to be cast in the competitive series, a list that includes his frequent co-star Marlee Matlin and Nyle DiMarco, who won Season 22.

The Duluth actor, last seen in the Academy Award-winning film "CODA," fared well with judges who described him as "magnetic" and "sharp." The duo was ranked No. 6 going into audience voting and advanced to the next round — which streams live on Disney Plus at 7 p.m. Sept. 26. It will have an Elvis theme.

Actor Jason Lewis,best known as Smith Jerrodfrom "Sex and the City" was eliminated after the first competition. Those who remain include Selma Blair, who in 2018 announced via Instagram that she has multiple sclerosis, TikTok star Charli D'Amelio and her mother Heidi D'Amelio, game show host Wayne Brady, and Vinny Guadagnino from "Jersey Shore" — though just barely for Guadagnino.

Durant has been living in Duluth in recent years and left in August for Los Angeles, where he has been in rehearsals. He was introduced with images from his red carpet appearances from "CODA," and said he wanted to show the world that "deaf people can dance, too."

Judges agreed.

"You are such a leading man," judge Carrie Ann Inaba said in her critique.

Judge Derek Hough credited him with his body awareness.

While waiting for scores, co-host Alfonso Ribeiro asked him how important it is for his music to have a strong bass to follow.

"If I can feel it through my body, it makes me want to dance," Durant said, with Gabriel Gomez as interpreter.

Crowd shots showed Durant's moms Lori Durantand Mary Engels of Duluth — who sometimes accompanied their son during awards season as well.