Garden-fresh vegetables are naturally delicious, but they deserve an occasional flavor boost. Enter dukkah, an Egyptian blend of nuts, seeds and spices that's been a kitchen staple for centuries.

Recipes for dukkah are plentiful and its flavor varies with the whims of the cook, but there's one constant: a crunchy, crumbly texture. Use dukkah to top oil-dipped bread, vegetables and hummus or as a dry rub for meat. Add it to charcuterie boards or eat it by the handful.

Not into making your own? Find it ready-made at your favorite Middle Eastern markets and restaurants or larger supermarkets. It's also popping up on menus across town, garnishing broccolini at Petite Leon, asparagus at Mara and in lattes at Cafe Ceres and Cardamom. Give it a try — soon it will be a staple in your kitchen, too.