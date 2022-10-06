Duke (4-1, 1-0 ACC) at Georgia Tech (2-3, 1-1), Saturday, 4 p.m. ET (ACC Regional Sports Network)

Line: Duke by 3½ points, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: Georgia Tech leads 53-35-1, including wins in two straight.

WHAT'S AT STAKE?

Duke snapped a 13-game ACC losing streak in last week's 38-17 home win over Virginia. The Blue Devils have started 4-1 for the first time since 2018 and are 1-0 in the ACC for the first time since 2019. A win gives Duke its best ACC start since 2015. Georgia Tech's 26-21 win last week at then-No. 24 Pittsburgh snapped a nine-game losing streak against FBS opponents. The Yellow Jackets seek consecutive wins for the first time since they beat Miami and Virginia in 2018.

KEY MATCHUP

Blue Devils WR Jalon Calhoun vs. Georgia Tech secondary. Calhoun leads the Blue Devils with 356 yards on 23 receptions and ranks fifth in the ACC in yards receiving. Of his 23 receptions, 15 have gone for a first down and seven have covered at least 20 yards. The Jackets are without top safety Jaylon King, who underwent right leg surgery and is likely done for the season. King had 32 tackles in five games, most among the secondary, one interception and a forced fumble. Freshman Clayton Powell-Lee will replace King.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Duke: In his first year as a starter, QB Riley Leonard leads the ACC and ranks eighth nationally with a 72% completion rate. He ranks fourth in the conference in total offense after compiling 1,176 yards passing and 260 rushing and has completed 18 passes of at least 20 yards.

Georgia Tech: LB Charlie Thomas had seven tackles, an interception and a fumble recovery in the second half at Pitt. The only thing holding Thomas back is targeting penalties. He's had to sit out the first half of two games. One more, and he'll have to sit out a full game.

FACTS & FIGURES

Duke is first in the ACC with 14 rushing TDs and third in rushing offense (200.4) and in yards rushing (1,002). ... RBs Jaylen Coleman and Jordan Waters and Leonard each have at least 240 yards rushing. ... After finishing 2021 ranked last in the ACC in turnover margin, the Blue Devils are first in the league and tied for fourth nationally at plus-1.6 per game. ... Georgia Tech RB Hassan Hall rushed for 157 yards on 20 carries last week to become the first player to rush at least 20 times and average at least 7.8 yards per rush against the Panthers since West Virginia's Steve Slaton in 2006.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25 Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25