ANAHEIM, Calif. — Troy Terry and Benoit-Oliver Groulx each had a goal and an assist, and John Gibson stopped 34 shots to lead the Anaheim Ducks to a 4-1 win over the St. Louis Blues on Sunday.

Sam Steel and Sam Carrick also scored for Anaheim, and Hampus Lindholm had two assists.

Brandon Saad scored for St. Louis and Jordan Binnington had 23 saves.

The Ducks scored three goals in the third period to win their fourth straight — all at home.

Terry had a power-play goal on a tip off a feed from Sonny Milano at 2:46 to give Anaheim a 2-1 lead. It was the 24-year-old Terry's eighth of the season and extended his point streak to 11 games.

Steel redirected a shot from Lindholm at 8:31 for his third to give the Ducks a two-goal lead.

Groulx scored an empty netter, his first career goal, with 47 seconds left after stealing the puck from David Perron.

Saad scored 13 seconds into the game for St. Louis. It was the fastest goal to start a game this season in the NHL.

Carrick tied it when he scored on a shot in front of the net off a terrific pass from Derek Grant at 8:23. Carrick has three goals in his last four games.

MILESTONES

Perron, who is in his third stint with the Blues, played his 616th game, tying Bobby Plager for 10th in games played in franchise history. ... Craig Berube coached his 200th game for St. Louis on Sunday. He's the eighth coach to reach that milestone in franchise history.

DEBUT

Calle Rosen, signed as a free agent last summer, made his debut with the Blues on Sunday.

O'REILLY RETURNS

Blues captain Ryan O'Reilly was back in the lineup after missing four games since testing positive for COVID-19.

NOTES: It was military appreciation night and Major General Laura L. Yeager, the first female commander of a U.S. Army Infantry Division, dropped the ceremonial first puck.

UP NEXT

Blues: At Winnipeg on Tuesday night.

Ducks: At Vancouver on Tuesday night.

