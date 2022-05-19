A duck went through the windshield of a State Patrol helicopter as it was returning from a nighttime mission in southeastern Minnesota, the agency said Thursday.

A pilot suffered a "suspected head injury" from the incident about 10:15 p.m. Wednesday, received medical attention at Regions Hospital in St. Paul and was released, the patrol said in a series of tweets.

The flight was in support of a law enforcement in Wabasha County, the patrol said, without being more specific.

"The pilots were able to fly the helicopter to the St. Paul Airport after the incident," one of the tweets read. "The pilot was provided medical assistance by troopers and EMS [then] The pilot was transported to Regions Hospital."

The patrol said it was assessing the severity of the damage to its Bell 407 helicopter, which is one of nine in the agency's fleet. The patrol also operates four small airplanes.