DALLAS — Matt Duchene scored 42 seconds into overtime as the Dallas Stars beat the Arizona Coyotes 4-3 on Tuesday night for their fourth consecutive win.

Duchene and Tyler Seguin each had a goal and an assist and Esa Lindell and Roope Hintz also scored for the Stars, who ran their home points streak against Arizona to 17-0-1, one game short of the franchise record against any opponent. They haven't lost at home to the Coyotes since Feb. 7, 2012.

Jake Oettinger made 23 saves for Dallas, which increased its lead in the Central Division to five points over Colorado.

Clayton Keller, Lawson Crouse and Jason Zucker scored for the Coyotes. Karel Vejmelka, 0-5-1 on his last six games, stopped 30 shots.

Keller opened the scoring with a patient wrist shot from the left circle for his team-high seventh goal of the season, beating Oettinger stick side at 5:33 of the first period.

Dallas pulled even late in the first period on defenseman Lindell's first goal of the season, a wrister from the high slot at 17:52.

Hintz gave the Stars the lead at 9:32 of the second period with the team's first home power play goal this season on 17 tries.

Zucker tied the score at 2 with a power-play goal at 12:11 of the third period with 20 seconds left on the penalty. Less than 2½ minutes later, Crouse scored on a breakaway putting Arizona back ahead 3-2.

Seguin quickly answered, skating down the slot and scoring on a backhander.

Coyotes defenseman Juuso Valimaki was helped to the tunnel early in the third period after he took a shot to the face and didn't return.

The four-game winning streak, with the previous three coming on the road, is Dallas' longest since finishing last season with six straight wins.

UP NEXT

Coyotes: At Columbus on Thursday.

Stars: Hosting Colorado on Saturday.

