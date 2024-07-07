No, meteorologists aren't in the business of "hyping the weather." But as a profession we probably help to lower your expectations. Let me explain.

If the weather turns out better than predicted most people are OK with that. But God-have-mercy-on-your-pitiful-soul if it pours on your "partly sunny." We get the most grief when the weather is worse than predicted. For the record, I am happy and relieved the holiday weather was, overall, better than forecast last week. We got the rain and storms, but there was fine sunny weather, too.

Of course this would happen. Now that the holiday weekend is behind us our weather pattern will magically dry out this week with a string of 80s, maybe 90 degrees next weekend. It would be the first 90-degree high of the summer season at MSP, which is odd. During a normal summer (huh?) we pick up at least 13 days at or above 90 at MSP.

Hurricane Beryl is expected to rough up Houston with 90 mph winds and flooding rains Monday morning. No weather drama in sight for Minnesota.