OLYMPIA, Wash. — Drugmaker Johnson & Johnson to pay Washington state and local governments nearly $150 million over role in opioid crisis.
Most Read
-
Minnesota state trooper charged with murder, manslaughter in fatal shooting of Black motorist
-
8 James Beard semifinalist nods for Twin Cities area talent
-
Tattersall Distilling facing eviction in Minneapolis over alleged $120K in unpaid rent
-
After brawl at St. Louis Park High, school leaders hear parents' worries
-
Who voted for Joe Mauer? And who didn't? Here's a list.