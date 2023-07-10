Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Officials have identified a pickup truck driver who rolled his vehicle north of Fargo, was thrown to the pavement and fatally struck by an oncoming semitrailer truck.

Logan Barcia, 24, of Old Town, Fla., did not have on his seat belt when his pickup veered off northbound Interstate 29 about 20 miles north of Fargo about 2:45 a.m. Sunday, the North Dakota Highway Patrol said.

A semi driven by Jeffrey Samples, 50, of Meridian, Miss., then ran over Barcia, the patrol said. Emergency responders declared Barcia dead at the scene. Samples was not hurt.