A woman whose car hit a bus with high school athletes aboard in Carver County has died, authorities said Wednesday.

The collision involving a Hutchinson High School bus serving the cross-country program occurred about 7:50 p.m. Tuesday about 2 miles west of Norwood Young America at the intersection of Hwy. 212 and County Road 31, the State Patrol said.

The driver who died was identified by the patrol as Ellen E. Follestad, 21, of Glencoe, Minn.

Two bus passengers, ages 12 and 14, were slightly injured. The bus driver, 78-year-old Robert E. Streich, of Hutchinson, was not injured.

The bus was turning left from northbound County Road 31 onto westbound Hwy. 212 and was hit by Follestad's car as she headed east on Hwy. 212, the patrol said. Traffic on the highway has the right of way at that intersection.

The Hutchinson team was returning from a cross-country meet in Jordan.

In a statement, Hutchinson School District Superintendent Daron VanderHeiden said, "We are very fortunate to only have minor injuries. ... We are proud of our coaches, bus company staff, and student-athletes for the manner in which they handled this accident."

