A driver who crashed on a Hopkins highway and died two weeks later was identified Monday.

The wreck occurred shortly before 11 a.m. on Oct. 12 on Hwy. 169 near Excelsior Boulevard, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said.

Richard H. Cook, 81, of Bloomington suffered numerous injuries in the crash and died on Oct. 26 at HCMC, the Medical Examiner's Office said.

Cook was heading north on Hwy. 169 in his SUV, sideswiped another SUV, went off the road and hit a tree, the State Patrol said Monday. The other driver, 51-year-old Cill Boswell of Brooklyn Park was not hurt, the patrol said.

Cook owned C & S Decorating in Bloomington for many years until he retired, according to his online obituary. He was also a member of the Minnesota Air National Guard.