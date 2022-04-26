A man who crashed his vehicle in the middle of the night in Bloomington died more than two weeks later, officials said.

Michael A. Boisjolie, 41, of Minneapolis, died Wednesday from injuries he suffered in the rollover wreck on April 4, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.

Police said they located an unconscious Boisjolie, pinned in the upside-down wreckage about 3:40 a.m. near W. 78th Street and Computer Avenue.

Emergency responders got him out of the vehicle and took him to HCMC, where he died.

"It is believed that speed is a contributing factor to the crash," said Deputy Police Chief Kimberly Clauson.