A driver suspected of being under the influence crashed a vehicle into a Green Line light-rail train Sunday morning, Metro Transit said.

A preliminary investigation found the driver had disobeyed a traffic signal around 5:30 a.m. at University Avenue and Dale Street, leading to the collision, Metro Transit said in a news release.

No train passengers were reported injured, Metro Transit said. The driver, arrested on suspicion of DUI, was taken to the hospital for evaluation and is in stable condition.

Buses took passengers between the Green Line's Hamline and Western stations until service was restored around 8:30 a.m., Metro Transit said.







