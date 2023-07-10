A motorist remains in the hospital Monday and under arrest on accusations of speeding from police in Robbinsdale when he caused a crash that killed a minivan driver and severely injured her husband.

The driver who died Saturday night at North Memorial Health Hospital was identified as Emily Gerding, 34, of Crystal, whose vehicle was hit broadside by the suspect's car at the intersection of N. Orchard and 36th avenues.

Gerding's husband, 34-year-old John Gerding, was taken by ambulance to North Memorial and was in critical but stable condition Monday morning, said Police Capt. John Elder.

The Gerdings worked as special education teachers at Coon Rapids Middle School, according to the current district directory.

The surviving driver, a 20-year-old man from Minneapolis, was transported from the crash scene to North Memorial for treatment of noncritical injuries, Elder said. He's being held on suspicion of criminal vehicular operation, the captain said. His identity has yet to be released.

At a media briefing Sunday, Elder said the officer followed department policy, and in the interests of the public's safety, ended pursuit of the speeding suspect shortly before the crash occurred.

Exterior video surveillance provided to the Star Tribune from a resident about two blocks away from the crash scene showed the Tesla racing south on Orchard and blowing through a stop sign without slowing at 38th, where cross traffic has no stop sign.

About 10 seconds later, the video captured the police squad approaching the same intersection at a much slower speed and with his lights and siren off. The officer slowed down at the stop sign before continuing south toward where the crash occurred.

"You look at the tragedy that this truly is, and is this over a speeding ticket?" Elder said during his media briefing. "I mean it's just mind-boggling to all of us. ... So many lives have been changed forever because of one person's decision."

The crash occurred three weeks after a speeding driver killed five women after blowing through a red light at an estimated 90 mph and broadsided their sedan on Lake Street in Minneapolis. Derrick Thompson stands charged with 10 counts of criminal vehicular homicide in connection with the June 16 crash.

According to Elder:

About 8:15 p.m., an officer on patrol spotted a Tesla traveling roughly 55 miles per hour on eastbound N. 42nd Avenue as it passed over Hwy. 100.

The officer, heading west on 42nd and toward the Tesla, saw the driver was wearing a Ninja-style face mask as the two vehicles passed.

The Tesla driver quickly turned onto a side street as the officer attempted to "catch up to make a traffic stop for the speed violation," Elder wrote in a statement. "The suspect vehicle made numerous quick turns, presumably to lose the officer."

The officer saw the Tesla turn into the alley between Orchard and Perry Avenues and slow down due to another car traveling moving slowly in the alley. The officer next encountered the suspect vehicle on Orchard at 40th, where the squad's lights and siren were activated.

In response, the Tesla driver "accelerated rapidly," Elder's statement continued. "The officer estimated the suspect's vehicle speed to be between 70 and 90 miles per hour."

When the officer got to 39th and Orchard, the officer turned off his lights and siren and ended his pursuit of the Tesla.

A moment later, the officer saw the Tesla on Orchard, where it struck the minivan traveling on 36th.

Fire personnel arrived and used the "Jaws of Life" device to remove the two minivan occupants before they were taken to North Memorial.