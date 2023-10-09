Tap the bookmark to save this article.

A motorist was killed in a fiery crash near Waconia after first hitting a delivery truck and then a semitrailer truck, officials in Carver County said.

The back-to-back collisions occurred on County Road 92, north of County Road 155 in Laketown Township, the Sheriff's Office said.

According to the Sheriff's Office:

A 47-year-old woman from Minnetrista was heading north on County Road 92 in her car about 9:40 a.m. Thursday, crossed the center line and sideswiped a southbound FedEx truck.

The woman swerved back into her lane but crossed the center line again and hit a semi head-on. The woman's car came to rest in a ditch and erupted in flames.

Emergency responders declared the woman dead at the scene. Officials have yet to release her identity.

Drivers of both trucks were not injured.

Officials have yet to say what led to the woman veering out of her lane the first time.