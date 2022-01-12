A driver died Tuesday in a two-vehicle collision in southeastern Minnesota, authorities said.

The crash occurred about 11:50 a.m. Tuesday about 5 miles south of Wabasha, according to the State Patrol.

A 53-year-old woman from Chippewa Falls, Wis., was heading east in a car on Hwy. 42 and collided with a car being driven Liv K. Kozlowski, 21, of Lake City, Minn., the patrol said.

The Wisconsin woman did not survive her injuries, according to the patrol. Her identity will be released later Wednesday.

Emergency responders took Kozlowski to a nearby hospital. She had minor injuries, the patrol said.