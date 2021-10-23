The driver killed last weekend in a fiery crash at a new Metro Transit station off Interstate 35W in south Minneapolis was a 25-year-old White Bear Lake man.

Sean Patrick McClernon took an exit off the freeway on the evening of Oct. 16, entering the bus station lane off Lake Street, and crashed into the station. The collision set the station and his car on fire.

McClernon died of blunt force injuries, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's office reported Friday.

The accident delayed the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the two-story station, part of the Minnesota Department of Transportation's $240 million Crosstown to Downtown project that finished construction last month. The new Orange Line — a 17-mile bus rapid transit route connecting Minneapolis, Richfield, Bloomington and Burnsville — will be serviced out of the Lake Street station starting in December.

Despite the ferocity of the fire, Minneapolis fire officials said the new station had only cosmetic damage.