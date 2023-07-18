Tap the bookmark to save this article.

A driver went off the road in northern Minnesota, hit a power pole and was killed, officials said Tuesday.

The crash occurred about 5:40 p.m. Monday in the 2100 block of McMahan Boulevard just north of Ely along Shagawa Lake, the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office said.

William O.L. Fearn, 27, of Ely, was heading east in his pickup truck when it veered into a ditch and struck a pole, the Sheriff's Office said. Emergency responders declared Fearn dead at the scene.

The Sheriff's Office has yet to say why the pickup left the road.