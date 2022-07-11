A two-vehicle crash in central Minnesota left a woman dead and two others severely injured, authorities said.

The collision occurred about 9:20 a.m. Saturday in Pequot Lakes at Hwy. 371 and County Road 107, the State Patrol said.

The patrol identified the driver who died as 88-year-old Anita Haller, of St. Cloud.

According to the patrol:

Haller was eastbound in her car on County Road 29 and was hit by a minivan heading north on Hwy. 371. Emergency responders declared Haller dead at the scene.

A passenger in Haller's car, 21-year-old Tyler Haller, of Phoenix, suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken by air ambulance to a Duluth hospital. Her family identified the Hallers as grandmother and granddaughter.

A passenger in the minivan, 40-year-old David L. LeDoux, also went to a Duluth hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The minivan's driver, 56-yerar-old Joseph H. Benson, of Nevis, Minn., suffered noncritical injuries. Another minivan passenger, Anthony J. Budreau, 63, of Cass Lake, Minn., was not hurt.