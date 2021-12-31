Authorities on Friday identified a 32-year-old man from Edina as the driver who died in a head-on crash on a western Wisconsin road.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said Brandon Wharton was severely injured in the accident that occurred late Monday morning on State Road 70 about 7 miles northeast of Siren. He died about three hours later at North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale.

According to the Burnett County Sheriff's Office, the driver of a westbound minivan crossed over the center line near Compeau Road and hit Wharton's eastbound car.

"It appeared that weather and road conditions were a factor in causing the crash," read a statement from Sheriff Tracy Finch.

Four other people were hurt in the crash and taken from the scene in either ground or air ambulances, the Sheriff's Office said.

The Sheriff's Office has yet to release the identities or conditions of the others who were injured. Wharton's wife, Vanessa Wharton, said in a Facebook posting that three of his friends were injured in the crash.