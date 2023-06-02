Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

A two-vehicle collision west of the Twin Cities left one person dead and two others injured, officials said.

The collision occurred about 9:50 a.m. Thursday on Hwy. 25 at Catlin Street in Buffalo, the State Patrol said.

Karl D. Blomgren,88, of Buffalo, was heading west on Catlin in his car and collided at Hwy. 25 with an SUV being driven by Linda M. Narine, 63, of Delano, the patrol said.

Blomgren died before he could be taken to a hospital, according to the patrol. Narine and her passenger, 53-year-old Stephanie H. Savoy, of Howard Lake, were hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.