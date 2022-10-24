Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

A driver died in a single-vehicle crash early Friday in Cottage Grove, officials said.

The wreck occurred shortly after 1 a.m. Friday in the 8400 block of E. Point Douglas Road, police said.

Firefighters doused flames and located the 27-year-old driver inside the overturned vehicle. Police said he died at the scene. His identity has yet to be released.

A 33-year-old passenger survived the crash and was hospitalized with noncritical injuries, according to police.

The vehicle was heading south, left the road on a curve and struck a tree, police said.

Police said they believe the driver was under the influence of alcohol and driving too fast.