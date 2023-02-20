Tap the bookmark to save this article.

A motorist died early Sunday after crashing into a snowbank and being ejected from his vehicle in Circle Pines.

An officer from the Centennial Lakes Police Department witnessed the crash, which happened at about 2:40 a.m. Sunday on North Road just outside the agency's police station, the Anoka County Sheriff's Office said.

The driver, whose name has not been released, was driving east on North Road when his vehicle struck a snowbank and rolled over. The driver was ejected from the vehicle, the Sheriff's Office said.

First responders attempted life-saving measures, but the man died at the scene, the Sheriff's Office said.

The Centennial Lakes Police Department, Minnesota State Patrol, Midwest Medical Examiner's Office and Anoka County Sheriff's Office are investigating.