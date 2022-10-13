Tap the bookmark to save this article.

A man lost control of his SUV on a highway near the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, crashed and died, officials said.

The wreck occurred about 6:10 p.m. Wednesday on Hwy. 5 between the airport and Fort Snelling State Park, according to the State Patrol.

Patrick J. Gilligan, 82, of Bloomington, was on westbound Hwy. 5 near Post Road when he struck concrete below an overpass, the patrol said. Gilligan's SUV came to rest on a cable median barrier.

Airport police and fire personnel responded to the scene, as did emergency medics. Gilligan was declared dead at the scene, the patrol said.