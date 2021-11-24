A 22-year-old driver died in a two-vehicle collision north of Brainerd last weekend.

The crash occurred about 9:25 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of County roads 3 and 127 in Lake Edward Township, according to the Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office.

The driver who died was identified as Emily Dallman, of nearby Baxter. The other motorist, Arlene Thompson, 74, of Brainerd was slightly hurt, the Sheriff's Office said.

Thompson was heading east on County Road 127 in her SUV when she collided with Dallman's car as she was northbound on County Road 3, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Dallman was heading to her job in Crosslake at Northland Pet Lodge, the business said in a posting on Facebook.

"Emily joined the pet lodge family in the spring of 2017 and she brought so much energy, joy and loving care to Northland," the posting read. We will miss her warm smile, passion and care for the animals."